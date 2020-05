PARSIPPANY — Tomorrow, Friday, May 22, we will once again be joined by the Table of Hope for our 8th weekly mobile food delivery here in Parsippany. Since this program began on April 3rd, we have distributed thousands of meals to Parsippany families. All residents are welcome to come pick up fresh food for you and your family from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Liquid Church, located at 299 Webro Road.

