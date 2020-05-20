Parsippany has 715 Presumptive Positive Cases COVID-19; 75 Deaths

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified an additional seven Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, since it was last reported on Friday, May 15.

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 715 individuals. (This data is as of 3:06 p.m., Wednesday, May 20). There are also 75 reported deaths.

Morris County has risen to 6,110 presumptively tested positive cases an increase of 33 cases since last reported on Monday, May 19. A total of 581 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey a total of 150,399 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 10,747 deaths.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1. The hours for testings are 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on weekdays and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.

To be tested, residents MUST:

have a COVID-19 test prescription from a healthcare provider

read and acknowledge the consent form

make an appointment

For information and to make appointment residents should visit the Morris County by clicking here.

Morris County COVID-19 Cases

Note: Case numbers are updated in the afternoons on Monday-Friday. For statewide numbers, visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard.

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases (as of 3:36 p.m., May 20) Municipality 5/12 5/13 5/14 5/15 5/18 5/19 5/20 Town of Boonton 100 101 101 101 101 101 101 Township of Boonton 74 74 82 74 76 76 77 Borough of Butler 82 83 86 85 85 85 86 Borough of Chatham 54 53 54 54 54 54 54 Township of Chatham 120 120 120 116 116 116 115 Borough of Chester 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Township of Chester 41 41 41 41 42 42 43 Township of Denville 145 145 137 145 146 146 147 Town of Dover 620 623 627 630 638 642 643 Township of East Hanover 125 125 126 126 130 130 130 Borough of Florham Park 116 119 119 119 120 119 121 Township of Hanover 170 170 165 173 175 175 178 Township of Harding 24 24 22 24 24 24 24 Township of Jefferson 205 205 204 204 208 208 209 Borough of Kinnelon 67 68 68 69 69 69 68 Borough of Lincoln Park 300 302 305 305 310 314 316 Township of Long Hill 44 44 44 44 44 44 44 Borough of Madison 125 128 126 127 129 131 131 Borough of Mendham 61 61 61 66 66 66 66 Township of Mendham 38 38 35 38 38 38 38 Township of Mine Hill 57 57 58 58 58 58 59 Township of Montville 209 208 209 209 212 215 215 Borough of Morris Plains 55 55 58 55 55 55 55 Township of Morris 268 267 269 270 272 272 277 Town of Morristown 477 479 487 489 496 499 503 Borough of Mount Arlington 43 43 43 43 45 44 44 Township of Mount Olive 239 238 238 237 238 240 240 Borough of Mountain Lakes 19 19 19 19 19 19 19 Borough of Netcong 28 28 28 28 29 29 29 Township of Parsippany 668 675 678 681 704 708 715 Township of Pequannock 186 189 189 191 193 194 194 Township of Randolph 253 252 252 252 255 255 257 Borough of Riverdale 34 35 36 36 36 37 38 Borough of Rockaway 94 94 94 94 94 95 95 Township of Rockaway 231 231 235 236 238 238 238 Township of Roxbury 230 232 235 235 238 239 240 Borough of Victory Gardens 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 Township of Washington 103 103 102 103 110 110 110 Borough of Wharton 145 144 149 149 150 150 151 TOTALS 5890 5913 5942 5966 6053 6077 6110

The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system.

Please note the following limitations and provisos related to the data above:

COVID-19-related deaths are not included in this data. Visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard for a summary of death totals.

Pursuant to HIPAA, specific identifying health information of persons testing positive or who have passed due to the virus will not be released.

Data reflects COVID-19 positive cases on dates and times indicated; some cases may be pending and are not yet entered.

Data may not include cases with incomplete or incorrect street addresses or PO boxes. Such cases require additional investigation by local health officials.

Figures do not include persons under quarantine/isolation due to exposure and who have not tested positive.

The numbers, especially higher numbers, do not necessarily reflect community spread in a specific town. Various factors may be related to high numbers, such as increased testing and facilities with high-risk populations.

This data should not be used to gauge if heightened precautions are needed in specific towns. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and preventive steps must be followed at all times regardless of the number of cases in a municipality.

