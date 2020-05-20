Parsippany has 715 Presumptive Positive Cases COVID-19; 75 Deaths

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified an additional seven Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, since it was last reported on Friday, May 15.
The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 715 individuals. (This data is as of 3:06 p.m., Wednesday, May 20). There are also 75 reported deaths.
Morris County has risen to 6,110 presumptively tested positive cases an increase of 33 cases since last reported on Monday, May 19. A total of 581 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey a total of 150,399 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 10,747 deaths.
The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1. The hours for testings are 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on weekdays and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.
To be tested, residents MUST:
- have a COVID-19 test prescription from a healthcare provider
- read and acknowledge the consent form
- make an appointment
For information and to make appointment residents should visit the Morris County by clicking here.
Morris County COVID-19 Cases
Note: Case numbers are updated in the afternoons on Monday-Friday. For statewide numbers, visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard.
|Municipality
|5/12
|5/13
|5/14
|5/15
|5/18
|5/19
|5/20
|Town of Boonton
|100
|101
|101
|101
|101
|101
|101
|Township of Boonton
|74
|74
|82
|74
|76
|76
|77
|Borough of Butler
|82
|83
|86
|85
|85
|85
|86
|Borough of Chatham
|54
|53
|54
|54
|54
|54
|54
|Township of Chatham
|120
|120
|120
|116
|116
|116
|115
|Borough of Chester
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Township of Chester
|41
|41
|41
|41
|42
|42
|43
|Township of Denville
|145
|145
|137
|145
|146
|146
|147
|Town of Dover
|620
|623
|627
|630
|638
|642
|643
|Township of East Hanover
|125
|125
|126
|126
|130
|130
|130
|Borough of Florham Park
|116
|119
|119
|119
|120
|119
|121
|Township of Hanover
|170
|170
|165
|173
|175
|175
|178
|Township of Harding
|24
|24
|22
|24
|24
|24
|24
|Township of Jefferson
|205
|205
|204
|204
|208
|208
|209
|Borough of Kinnelon
|67
|68
|68
|69
|69
|69
|68
|Borough of Lincoln Park
|300
|302
|305
|305
|310
|314
|316
|Township of Long Hill
|44
|44
|44
|44
|44
|44
|44
|Borough of Madison
|125
|128
|126
|127
|129
|131
|131
|Borough of Mendham
|61
|61
|61
|66
|66
|66
|66
|Township of Mendham
|38
|38
|35
|38
|38
|38
|38
|Township of Mine Hill
|57
|57
|58
|58
|58
|58
|59
|Township of Montville
|209
|208
|209
|209
|212
|215
|215
|Borough of Morris Plains
|55
|55
|58
|55
|55
|55
|55
|Township of Morris
|268
|267
|269
|270
|272
|272
|277
|Town of Morristown
|477
|479
|487
|489
|496
|499
|503
|Borough of Mount Arlington
|43
|43
|43
|43
|45
|44
|44
|Township of Mount Olive
|239
|238
|238
|237
|238
|240
|240
|Borough of Mountain Lakes
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|Borough of Netcong
|28
|28
|28
|28
|29
|29
|29
|Township of Parsippany
|668
|675
|678
|681
|704
|708
|715
|Township of Pequannock
|186
|189
|189
|191
|193
|194
|194
|Township of Randolph
|253
|252
|252
|252
|255
|255
|257
|Borough of Riverdale
|34
|35
|36
|36
|36
|37
|38
|Borough of Rockaway
|94
|94
|94
|94
|94
|95
|95
|Township of Rockaway
|231
|231
|235
|236
|238
|238
|238
|Township of Roxbury
|230
|232
|235
|235
|238
|239
|240
|Borough of Victory Gardens
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|Township of Washington
|103
|103
|102
|103
|110
|110
|110
|Borough of Wharton
|145
|144
|149
|149
|150
|150
|151
|TOTALS
|5890
|5913
|5942
|5966
|6053
|6077
|6110
The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system.
Please note the following limitations and provisos related to the data above:
- COVID-19-related deaths are not included in this data. Visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard for a summary of death totals.
- Pursuant to HIPAA, specific identifying health information of persons testing positive or who have passed due to the virus will not be released.
- Data reflects COVID-19 positive cases on dates and times indicated; some cases may be pending and are not yet entered.
- Data may not include cases with incomplete or incorrect street addresses or PO boxes. Such cases require additional investigation by local health officials.
- Figures do not include persons under quarantine/isolation due to exposure and who have not tested positive.
- The numbers, especially higher numbers, do not necessarily reflect community spread in a specific town. Various factors may be related to high numbers, such as increased testing and facilities with high-risk populations.
- This data should not be used to gauge if heightened precautions are needed in specific towns. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and preventive steps must be followed at all times regardless of the number of cases in a municipality.