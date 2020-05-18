Free Car Wash and Sanitization for Parsippany First Responders

PARSIPPANY — The Paul Miller Auto Group is offering a free Car Wash and Paul Miller Fresh Start Anti-Microbial Vehicle Sanitizer of your personal vehicle for all Parsippany Residents who are First Responders / Front Line Workers.

You will need to make an appointment by clicking here. Appointments will be at one of Paul Millers Parsippany locations and will be 45 minutes in duration. The Paul Miller Auto Group will determine eligibility on a person by person basis and all questions should be directed to them.

Once you request an appointment you will be receiving an email from them with further instructions.

Once they receive the request confirmation they will send you an email (First responders template) and will copy the General Manager and Service Manager. Appointments are currently being scheduled Monday through Friday through the month of June.