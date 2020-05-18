Parsippany School District to Receive $299,514 Aid from CARES Act

PARSIPPANY — New Jersey school districts learned this week how much federal aid they will get to help offset expenses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Education received $310 million in federal K-12 aid through the CARES Act. More than $200 million from that aid package was awarded to individual districts seeing as much $19 million in relief.

These funds allocated through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund can be used to help districts with their response to the coronavirus, including internet access and devices for students or other resources needed to support both students and teachers.

The money was allocated using the federal formula for Title I funding, meaning districts in high poverty areas received substantially more per student than other districts.

Parsippany-Troy Hills $299,514 Boonton $159,382 Boonton Township $8,126 Mountain Lakes** 0 Hanover Township $22,857 East Hanover $89,154 Hanover Park Regional $23,829 Florham Park $18,448 Madison $45,887

NOTE: Districts that did not receive a Title I, A allocation or refused 2019-2020 Title I, A funds are not included in the federal allocation formula, but will still receive funds from the state and are denoted with an asterisk (**).

Click here for a complete list of New Jersey school districts.

Source: New Jersey Department of Education

