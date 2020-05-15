Board of Education Revises School Calendar

PARSIPPANY — The calendar adopted by the Board of Education for the 2019-2020 school year anticipated four emergency closings due to inclement weather.

This winter we only required the use of two of the four snow days that were built into the calendar (one for snow and one for distance learning), resulting in the opportunity to revise the calendar for the remainder of this school year. Also, the June 2 Primary Election has been moved to July; therefore, June 2 will be a full day of Distance Learning.

At the Thursday, May 14 Board of Education meeting, the Board approved that the district will use these three days by moving the last day of school to Monday, June 15.

We have also added to the calendar the half-day Professional Development days: April 24, May 8, May 22, and June 5.

Graduation and Moving-Up Virtual Ceremonies will remain on the same dates: High Schools June 18 and Middle Schools June 17.

The revised calendar can be found on the website by clicking here.