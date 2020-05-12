Alice W. Gibson, 81, passed away

Alice W. Gibson, 81, of West Caldwell, passed away on May 6, 2020. Private services have been entrusted to Shook’s Cedar Grove Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in Glen Ridge, to the late Charles and Ursula Whitney, Alice lived in West Caldwell and spent summers in Point Pleasant Beach. After graduating from Montclair State University, Alice was an Elementary School Teacher in Parsippany. Later she founded Gibson Galleries as an art consultant and then worked as Artistic Advisor for PBD Associates.

Alice was a tireless supporter of the arts and volunteered her time for many causes, most recently as the Development Committee Chair of the Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association. She was also an active member of the American Association of University Women, the League of Historical Societies, the Victorian Society, and New Jersey PAC.

Alice gave freely of her time to family, friends, and really, anyone she met. She loved people and was truly interested in their lives. Alice could always be counted on to help in any way. She touched so many lives in meaningful ways.

She genuinely lived life to its fullest. She loved flowers, music, and travel and she enjoyed sharing her many experiences.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister she is survived by her husband, Gordon Gibson, Sr.; her son Dr. Gordon Gibson III and his wife Catherine Norton; her daughter Donna Zimmermann and her husband Bill; her grandchildren, Henry and Anabelle Gibson; and her brother Bruce Whitney and his wife Linda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Alice Gibson to the Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association (GCBMA) Visitor Center Account at P.O. Box 183 Caldwell, N.J. 07006, or online at presidentcleveland.org or to the University Women of West Essex c/o Diane Vantuno, Treasurer, 48 Walker Road, West Orange, NJ 07052.

