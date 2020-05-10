A message from Dr. Barbara Sargent

May 8, 2020

Here we are at Day #33 of Distance Learning, and we now know the Governor has directed that schools remain closed for the rest of this school year. Our focus will be on maintaining a thoughtful academic experience for our students and supporting them in the final weeks of school.

The final quarter of the school year is always a time of celebration: “Move Up” ceremonies, “Clap Outs,” Promotion Exercises, High School Graduation, and more. Our principals are working hard to honor our students in ways that align with directives from the Governor, the Division of NJ State Police, and the Office of Emergency Management. All ceremonies will be held virtually and, knowing the creative talents of our teachers and leaders, I’m certain there will be extra pizazz associated with each celebration. Both Parsippany Hills HS and Parsippany HS are posting their virtual programs on their school webpages.

There will be revisions to the May and June calendar which will be communicated next week once our Board of Education has had a chance to review them. In the meantime, please plan for a ½ Inservice Day on Friday, May 22.

We are proud to be able to provide meals for any student in need, whether or not you have applied for the Free and Reduced Meal Program. Meals may be picked up at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School on Monday (for two days of meals) and Wednesday (for three days of meals) between 11:00 a.m. and noon. If your family is unable to pick up a meal at these locations, please speak with your school principal and we will make other arrangements for you.

Next week is Special Education Week! Aside from our Pre-School program, I think the Special Education program has posed the most significant challenges for our staff and our families. We commend our educators and parents for their dedication to ensuring quality education for students with disabilities in Parsippany-Troy Hills schools, and recognize the hard work and talents of our students.

With warmest regards,

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

