Traditional Memorial Day Services Canceled in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Memorial Day is one of our nation’s most important commemorations, as we honor those brave men and women who have fallen in the service of our armed forces. In light of current circumstances, we will not be holding our usual Memorial Day services this year.

Instead, Parsippany-Troy Hills will be recording a Memorial Day ceremony to be broadcast to the public on the morning of Monday, May 25. With safety and social distancing a top priority of production, we are planning a beautiful ceremony that will match the in-person observances we’ve held for years.

