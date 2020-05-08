COVID-Related Violations of State Alcohol Laws to Area Establishments

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Attorney General Grewal announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) issued charges against numerous bars, restaurants, breweries and liquor stores for violating executive orders related to COVID-19. All of the establishments face suspension of their liquor licenses for at least ten days. Two other establishments were issued fines for lesser COVID-19 related infractions.

Under executive orders issued by Governor Murphy, businesses licensed to sell alcohol in the state are permitted to remain open during the COVID-19 state-of-emergency, but only for take-out or delivery services of food and alcohol. No table or bar service is permitted, on-premise alcohol consumption is prohibited, and alcoholic beverages “to go” must be in sealed original containers.

Among the establishments facing suspension for violating the orders are:

Rail’s Steak House in Towaco

Randolph Diner in Randolph

Riviera Maya in Rockaway

Taphouse 15 in Wharton

Lina’s Restaurant in Bloomingdale

