COVID-19 Testing at Rite Aid Pharmacy Drive-Through

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Rite Aid Store, 480 North Beverwyck Road, will begin testing for COVID-19 starting Monday, May 11.

Testing will be done through the pharmacy’s drive-through only. Rite Aid nationally is working with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and is standing up mobile COVID-19 testing sites around the country, with the approval of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Other key points below MUST be followed for the health and safety of others:

Testing will begin on Monday, May 11.

Testing is by appointment only by clicking here. The appointments will begin on Sunday morning.

You must be in a car to be tested; at this time, no walk-ups are being accepted .

. If you’re coming to Rite Aid to be tested, you will not be permitted inside the store itself. You must stay in your vehicle .

. Rite Aid recently expanded its testing criteria. Testing is now open to anyone over the 18+ even if they’re asymptomatic .

. An Rx from a doctor or health care provider will not be required .

. Testing is free of charge to patients. Patients will not be asked to enter insurance information.

be asked to enter insurance information. Patients will arrive and come through the pharmacy drive-through, where they will receive a test through the drive-through drawer. Testing will be completed in the confines of the patient’s car, sealed by the patient, and then handed back to the Rite Aid pharmacists through the drawer.

Rite Aid will still be utilizing the self-swab nasal tests.

At present, each site will have the ability to conduct 50 tests per day.

There is no direct ask of Parsippany, and everything is done at no cost to the municipality, county, and the State of New Jersey.

For more information, please call (973) 334-4343, and press option #3 to be directed to the Pharmacy Department.

Comments

Comments