Freeholder Board “Remote” Meeting to be held on May 13

MORRIS COUNTY — Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the need for social distancing and avoiding group gatherings, the Morris County Board of Freeholders will meet on Wednesday evening, May 13, via telephone conference calls.

The Freeholder Board will hold a work session at 6:00 p.m., followed by a 7:00 p.m. regular public meeting. Public comment is only allowed at the 7:00 p.m. session.

The Freeholder Board held similar phone-in sessions for its public meetings on March 25, April 6, and April 22.

“It is vitally important for county government to continue operating during this crisis, not just to deal with COVID-19 but to continue with all of our important programs, from home delivery of meals to seniors and disabled residents to paving our roads and maintaining our bridges,” said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith.

“But we also have to continue to be vigilant when it comes to social distancing and public gatherings. So, we invite you to listen in to our meetings and to comment to us on issues of importance to yourself and your communities,” she added.

Residents are invited to call into the May 13 meetings, at 6:00 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m.:

Call: 1-201-546-5293

Guest Passcode: 439862

Residents are asked to mute their phones as they listen, and to speak only during the public comment period during the 7:00 p.m. public meeting. Please try to “line up” politely with other callers during the comment period. It would be much appreciated.

Comments

