Rainbow Lakes Fire Department Delivered Care Packages to Front Line Workers

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District 2), delivered care packages to front line workers at St. Clare’s Hospital-Denville; Morristown Memorial Medical Center; RWJ/St. Barnabas Medical Center and The NJ Fireman’s Home.

Firefighters thanked the healthcare heroes and the hospital staff for their service and dedication. Company President Frank DeRienzo said the idea came out of a suggestion made at the company’s May meeting by Kathi Condurso.

This was the first time in the fire companies history the monthly meeting was conducted virtually via Zoom and teleconference.

Chief Joe Reeber thanked the Commissioners and all the members of the company who supported the project which included 1,300 snack packages.

