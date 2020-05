PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council passed a resolution to Instituting a grace period Until May 29, 2020 for the Payment of Second Quarter 2020 Property Tax Payments.

Many taxpayers might be confused with the new directives and the Tax Office knows how to answer the questions best. All tax or utility billing and payment questions should go to the Tax Office at (973) 263-4252.

