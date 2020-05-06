Friends & Family For Felix Torres Jr. Needs Your Help

PARSIPPANY — John Sheppard is organizing this fundraiser for Friends & Family For Felix Torres Jr. Reprinted from GoFundMe.

To donate click here.

I have never posted anything personal on FB. This is as personal as it gets for me.

My cousin Felix Jr., who is like my little brother, though he was more like my big brother. Felix Jr. needs our help once again. Please let’s be there for Felix like he has been there for those who know him all their lives.

Felix has been battling colon cancer for the last six years, which is now STAGE 4 colon cancer. He has braved this battle head-on and fought every step of the way. Felix has a loving wife, Meghan, who has been there every step of the way but also suffers from her own medical conditions. Felix also has 5 loving children (Ryan, Ilana, Angelica, Matthew, and Rachel) who adore him dearly as does everyone who has ever met Felix.

Last week Felix was hospitalized with complications due to cancer. He was told that there was nothing more that they could for him and was sending him home with no more plans for treatment. As they feel that anything they try at this point will be more harmful than good.

Felix was told to go home and contact HOSPICE.

Those that know Felix, know how much of a great guy he is and is always there to help. How much Felix is loved and needed by his family and friends. They know Felix is a ray of light that is always there with a joke, a song to cheer you up, or that infectious smile of his.

Felix and his family need a little bit of our help! The same way he was there for us, PLEASE let’s be there for him and his family.

PLEASE IF YOU KNOW FELIX, SEND A LITTLE HELP. PLEASE HELP ME HELP HIM A LITTLE.

Thanks,

John Albert

Comments

Comments