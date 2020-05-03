IHOP Giving Surgical Masks Out to Public

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany IHOP, 792 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Plaza, is giving out “Surgical Masks” on Sunday, May 3.

There is no purchase required. Just stop by and pick up your free mask. Co-Owner Mo Abdelhadi “said we have 300 Surgical Masks left to give to the community. Yesterday we supplied Parsippany Police Department with 1,500 masks to keep them safe in these times, and we want to make sure the public is kept safe too.”

Stop by IHOP between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and there is a table set up to make it easy for you to get a free mask.

