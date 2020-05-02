Letter to the Editor: LPPOA responds to Oroho, Space and Wirths Article

Dear Editor:

I am the President of the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association (LPPOA). I was surprised to read the statement released by District 24 representatives Sen. Steve Oroho and Assembly members Parker Space and Hal Wirths, regarding alleged tactics being taken by lake associations in collections during this pandemic crisis.

There was not even one example of a lake association that has taken an “overly aggressive approach” or that is “trying to intimidate owners with heavy-handed tactics,” as stated by Sen. Oroho. There has been no communication with our lake Board by any of the aforementioned representatives.

In fact, The Board of trustees has heard from many of our members, sharing ways to provide relief and assistance to their members during these difficult times, including the extension of assessment due dates, the development of payment plans and the creation of hardship funds to assist those who are sick or have lost jobs. To date, we have moved the late payment date twice and will continue to monitor the situation closely. We have also formed a committee to look at the formation of a hardship fund, the committee continues to meet, the Board eagerly awaits a final proposal.

Lake Parsippany must still pay taxes, insurance, lake water quality, and meet other required obligations. We understand that our residents face medical and financial hardships. However, lake associations like ours have not been offered any of the financial safety nets that are available to large corporations and small businesses.

Instead of releasing inflammatory comments to further their political agenda and move to destroy lake associations, maybe our legislators could take time to meet with the Boards of the lakes in their respective areas and spend some constructive time considering legislation to assist the lake communities in which many of their constituents reside.

Bill Sempier

Comments

Comments