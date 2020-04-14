Mascot Friends Unite Against COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School graduate Daniel Waffenfeld has created a uniting video where he brings together rivaled college mascots in a montage designed to spread hope and cheer.

Daniel is an alumni and current graduate student at Montclair State University and is currently serving as the Graduate Coordinator for Team Rocky which is the organization for their mascot, Rocky the Red Hawk.

Waffenfeld said in a press release “Unfortunately COVID-19 has affected all of our communities, schools, jobs and lives for the past month and foreseeable future. During these challenging times I thought of the idea for an uplifting idea to cheer up and bring some light for all our members of our community by creating a video featuring college mascots from around the country. I planned and coordinated for this video to be done. I was also given assistance in editing from graduating senior, Paul McGroarty who helped make my idea come to life. From the support of Montclair State University, Team Rocky and most importantly all the mascot teams who participated who helped create this video to help those in our time of need.”

