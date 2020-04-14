IHOP Donates Food to Parsippany Police and Morristown Medical

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany and Cedar Knolls IHOP prepared and delivered over 50 meals donated to the Parsippany Police Department Day Squad and to the Morristown Medical Center Cardiovascular Unit.

Speaking with the charge nurse, we were advised that they have under 300 COVID patients with many expected to be released – this is the lowest number so far during this pandemic. We are moving in the right direction – together as one strong team!

IHOP also ordered and is waiting for the arrival of 3,000 surgical masks to be donated to those in need. If there is anything IHOP can do to help, please call and the Parsippany or Cedar Knolls location and ask to speak to a manager. We are here to support the community!!! ❤

