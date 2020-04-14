Parsippany Community Update April 14, 2020

Community Update April 14, 2020
COVID-19 is impacting every aspect of our lives, and your municipal government has not been spared.Every day, we are innovating new ways to do more with less, and continuing to pick up garbage on a regular schedule is a top priority.
Posted by Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Tuesday, April 14, 2020
