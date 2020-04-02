Italian American Police Society delivers meals to St. Clare’s

MORRIS COUNTY — More than 50 individual restaurant cooked meals were delivered to the staff at Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville by Italian American Police Society of NJ President William Schievella and Rockaway Township Mayor Michael Puzio.

Chef Matt Pierone, of Gourmet Cafe, prepared chicken francese, pasta, salad and Italian bread for the Italian American Police Society of NJ to serve the hospital staff.

Thank you to the Rockaway Township Education Assoc. (public school union) for generously splitting the cost of the meals with us.

These brave medical personnel are doing amazing work and deserve a gourmet cooked meal. Italian American police officers know how to eat and so should they.

