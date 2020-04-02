Jiaherb Donates Personal Protective Equipment to Hospitals Battling COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY — Jiaherb, Inc., a leading manufacturer of herbal extracts and natural ingredients, has stepped up to support frontline healthcare workers in the U.S. battling the COVID-19 pandemic with the donation of critical medical supplies.

“Given the growing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in medical facilities, we have an opportunity and an obligation to help,” stated Scott Chen, president of Jiaherb.

The company has supplied over 20,000 pieces of PPE, including surgical masks and coveralls, to its local community hospitals Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System in Morristown; and Orange County Medical Center, part of Kaiser Permanente in Anaheim, CA.

Jiaherb has also donated PPE to Levine Children’s Hospital, part of Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC.

“After learning how our local and national healthcare workers are in jeopardy due to shortages of personal protective equipment, we put our own rapid supply chain capability to work on their behalf,” commented Chris Oesterheld, vice-president of Jiaherb.

PPE is an integral tool in reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure among medical professionals. COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that is often spread person-to-person through droplets from coughing and sneezing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases across the country, PPE is in high demand and supplies are dwindling in many hospitals—especially in communities hit hardest by the fast-spreading virus.

Chen concluded, “Our thoughts are with those suffering from this pandemic and we are immensely grateful to the healthcare workers who are at the front lines caring for them.”

Jiaherb is an NSF Certified, GMP-compliant manufacturer of natural ingredients and herbal extracts used in the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food and beverage industries. For more information click here.

.

Comments

Comments