18 Additional Residents Tested Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has been informed of 18 additional residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. No details on age or gender were provided.

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 109 individuals, two of whom have since died from the virus. (This data is as of 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1).

Morris County has a total of 1105 residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. This is an increase of 161 cases from yesterday.

Please remember to continue the best practices of social distancing, washing your hands as often as possible, disinfecting any surfaces you may touch, and avoid touching your face. If you exhibit any symptoms of illness, please remember to consult your personal doctor immediately.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

For a complete breakdown of Morris County total presumptively tested positive cases, click here.

