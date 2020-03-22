Feed The Front Line; Donate to GoFundMe to help feed First Responders

Chris Mazzarella set up a GoFundMe page to collect money to feed our first responders

PARSIPPANY — In true emergency situations our first responders and essential personnel work tirelessly to keep us all safe and allow us to enjoy our daily lives! Parsippany resident Chris Mazzarella set up a GoFundMe page to collect money to feed our first responders.

During these times they need as much support as possible as they are working long hours and spending time away from their families to ensure our lives continue as normal as possible.

This fund will be used to feed our front line and also sustain our small businesses (I.E. restaurants, take-out, etc…) throughout the current crisis.

With the support of Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo and many other willing volunteers we will use the donations to purchase meals for our first responders from local businesses throughout Parsippany and Morris County.

“As an employee of the Supermarket industry I know first hand what it’s like to be a part of the front line and the panic and uncertainty of these situations while realizing these functions need to be followed through on to ensure the success of our great citizens,” said GoFundMe organizer Chris Mazzarella.

If you are a local business interested in participating in this please email Stanziale01@gmail.com.

To donate to this GoFundMe fundraiser, click here.

