Two More Parsippany Residents Tested Positive for Coronavirus

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano “It is my sad duty to announce that our Health Department has informed me of two additional presumptive positive tests of COVID-19 in Parsippany.”

I am able to provide the following information, and only this information, on these cases at this time:

• An 88-year-old female currently hospitalized

• A 78-year-old female currently hospitalized

With these two additional cases, it brings a total to eight people presumptive positive tests of COVID-19 in Parsippany. Click here for yesterday’s story.

As the state’s testing capacity continues to grow, the number of cases is likely to continue to increase. Please continue the best practices of hand washing, disinfecting of surfaces, social distancing, and staying home as much as possible in order to help combat the spread of this virus.

“My administration continues to remain in constant contact with our state and county partners, and we will release additional information as it is provided. Please remember to consult your personal doctor if you exhibit any symptoms of illness,” said Mayor Michael Soriano.

The township will continue to provide accurate and up-to-date information as quickly as possible. The State of New Jersey has set up a comprehensive website covering many questions you may have regarding COVID-19, as well as a telephone hotline.

For more information, please visit covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

