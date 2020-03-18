Prosecutor’s Office Remains Open During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp would like to remind the public that as a law enforcement agency, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office remains open during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

In accordance with federal, state and county guidance, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has implemented procedures and protocols to mitigate the potential spread of the virus to personnel and to members of the public.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office remains in constant communication with the Morris County Office of Emergency Management, the New Jersey Judiciary, Office of the Attorney General, the Morris County Sheriff and all local Chiefs of Police as well as other county officials as the situation and response develops.

Prosecutor Knapp said “I would like to thank our law enforcement members, partner law enforcement agencies and first responders, who are on the front lines during this emergency. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will continue in its role to protect and serve the community.”

To avoid any unnecessary trips to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, we are asking the public to please call the office first at (973) 285-6200 to see if your matter can be addressed by phone. For questions regarding Superior Court cases in the County of Morris, please contact (862) 397-5700.

Comments

Comments