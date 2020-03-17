European Wax Center Temporarily Closes as Response to Coronavirus Concerns

PARSIPPANY — To ensure the safety of their guests and associates, the European Wax Center of Parsippany has decided to temporarily close as a preventative measure in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Their main priority is to keep guests and associates as safe as possible. This decision has not been made lightly and they apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate patience at this time.

The owners state, “We value you as a European Wax Center customer and look forward to serving you in the hopefully not-too-distant future.”

Comments

Comments