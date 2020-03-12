CCM to Close Campus Early for Spring Break

MORRIS COUNTY — As part of its efforts to best protect the health of its students, employees and the greater community against a COVID-19 outbreak, County College of Morris (CCM) has decided to close early for its Spring Break. All on-campus classes are canceled for Friday, March 13, and the campus will close at 1:00 p.m. Online and off-campus classes will be held as scheduled.

The college had announced on Wednesday that it had decided to close its campus in conjunction with its Spring Break, which starts Monday, March 16, to allow for a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing process. The earlier closing has been implemented to provide an even higher level of protection.

Normal campus activities, including office hours and operations, will be suspended during Spring Break, which ends Sunday, March 22.

During Spring Break, individuals can continue to apply to the college, submit financial aid applications and register for classes online on the CCM website by clicking here.

Many of the events that were scheduled to take place at CCM this spring have been canceled, postponed or modified. For a list of those events and their status click here.

It is possible that the campus may remain closed beyond Spring Break. Updates regarding any additional campus closure will be provided by clicking here.

