Parsippany PAL Temporarily Closes due to Coronavirus

PARSIPPANY — A message from Sam Yodice, Sam Yodice, Executive Director, Parsippany Police Athletic League:

After significant thought and consideration regarding the COVID-19 situation, I am writing with an update as to the precautionary steps the PAL is taking for the safety and well-being of our program participants, families and staff. PAL scheduled activities for this weekend would have brought the volume of residents well over 700 people on Saturday, March 14, with that volume would come an inability to properly disinfect the building throughout the day. Therefore, we have made the decision that ALL games/activities, day/night events from March 12 through March 15 will be been postponed or canceled. The PAL will revisit this closure on Monday, March 16; at that point, we will make a decision on activities on a week to week basis.

After many conversations and guidance from health officials, it is my decision that the PAL close this facility through the weekend. Residents are asked to be cautious about rumors and some less-than-accurate reports about this virus. Our responsibility is to keep informed by obtaining information from trusted and reliable sources, including the CDC, NJDOH, and not rely on certain media outlets and social media. Social distancing in all forms is the best method of controlling this outbreak. Community spread is low at this time, therefore social distancing techniques might have the greatest impact in keeping our community safe.

Please know that our respective staff members will do their best to reschedule programming at a later date. Our PAL continues to maintain our proactive approach to cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting our facility. As you can understand, these are difficult decisions to make. However, our number one priority is the health and safety of all. I respectfully ask for all of us to be mindful of our health as well as the health of the PAL families.

Once again, thank you for your continued patience and collaboration during this time. As always, please feel free to reach out to me with any questions.