Relative of Employee at Troy Hills Elementary Exposed to Coronavirus

PARSIPPANY — “After the close of school on March 10, 2020, the Administration learned that a relative of an employee at Troy Hills Elementary School has come into contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The entire family has self-isolated and information regarding the employee or their family will not be released. Presently, neither the relative nor the employee have reported any symptoms and we ask that our school community respect these individuals’ privacy during this time,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barbara Sargent in a memo to parents.

Troy-Hills School is being cleaned thoroughly and in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC and our state and local health agencies. We have consulted with the local Department of Health and have been advised that this situation represents a LOW risk to the remainder of our school community and, therefore, it is not necessary for us to close schools at this time.

There may be families who, due to particular circumstances, determine to keep their student(s) home until this situation is clarified.Parents should exercise their best judgement in considering the risk and benefits that come with any potential disruption to a student’s education. Regular protocols should be followed for reporting any absence to your child’s school.

Understandably families will have questions. For any health-related questions, please call the State’s hotline at (800) 222-1222. At this time, the Department of Health is not recommending families, students and/or staff quarantine or seek medical help unless they experience symptoms. Of course, if a student or family does experience symptoms, we ask that you contact the school as soon as possible so that we may ensure that remedial measures are taken to both disinfect our district schools and mitigate any educational impact to your child.

