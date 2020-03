PARSIPPANY — Members of Parsippany High School Key Club made over 300 bagged lunches for St. John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark.

Each lunch included a bologna and cheese sandwich and a note of encouragement. They also provided water and snacks to go with the lunches.

Over 100 Key Club members came together to make the sandwiches and were joined by Mayor Michael Soriano.

The project was funded through club fundraising efforts and a generous donation from ShopRite of Parsippany.

