PHHS Players 2019 Spring Musical: Newsies!

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m., the Parsippany Hills Players of Parsippany Hills High School will be performing their 2019 Spring Musical. This year’s production: Newsies! Set in 1899 in the streets of old New York, this 2012 Tony Award winning musical depicts the true story of the newsboys’ strike against Joseph Pulitzer for “a square deal”! The students of PHHS, ranging from Freshmen to Seniors, have been hard at work since January rehearsing nearly every day to bring this Disney classic to life!

Come see the talents of: Anthony Paterno, Brianna Davies, Jack Raia, Caroline Berardo, Colin Smith, Rafaella Espinosa, Jake Murphy, Jade Schaffer, Brian Davies, Nicole Narvaez, Scarlette Horvath, Jack Reppen, Stacey Ikhelson, Charlie Love, Jameson Snyder, Matt Memoli, Meghan Lalo, Vincent Paglucci, Davida Padi, Aiden Waters, Emma Ludvigsen, Ava Cohen, Julia Heller, Ava Ignacio, Adam Roman, Jia Datwani, Kalyna Yurchuk, Matt Bumanlag, Malda Gobena, Tara Bilgeshouse, William Lanza, Allison Paterno, Vanessa Iradi, Kira King, Mia Suarez, Dylan Franz, Bella Brisson, Ava Cohen, Julzi De Stefano, Rhaya Lau, Joyce Luo, Courtney Rizzo, Sanaya Singh, and Alexa Stringham.

Show dates are Thursday, March 12, Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. Performances are held in the auditorium of Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive.

Tickets are sold at the door. $10 Adults; $5 Senior Citizens and Non District Students; PTHSD Students w/ school ID free.

