Parsippany Chamber launches “PACC Women in Business”

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce has formed a new committee, the PACC Women in Business. The group was the brainstorm idea of Kristen Totaro of Ramblin’ Media and Jen Peel of M&T Bank back in November. The women approached Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member with the idea, and Frank and fellow board member Alan Golub of Fein Such Kahn & Shepard P.C. put the idea into motion and the group was born.

The group held their first meeting in February with about 15 members attending. The group plans to meet monthly on the first Friday of the month.

The main premise behind the group is to find ways to connect women business owners, entrepreneurs, and employees in the Parsippany area on a deeper level, so stronger business relationships can be built. We’re looking for ways to find how our lives connect beyond just working in Parsippany – so maybe it’s through our kids, our hobbies, our volunteer efforts, or where we went to school or grew up. The PACC Women In Business will:

Help you develop a support system

Open up opportunities you might not have on your own

It is a great way to give back by sharing your knowledge and experience with other women

Professional and leadership development

Networking towards strategic business alliances

Develop business contacts and friends

Affiliations and business opportunities

Mentoring and support thereby improving self-esteem and leadership

Learn “secrets to success” from other women entrepreneurs

Be inspired by knowledgeable and fantastic speakers

Be mentored or become a mentor

The Women in Business group is a cohesive, strong group of professional and business women. It is open to anyone looking to connect with other women, network their business or just need a place to have a couple of hours of ‘me time’ each month. Meeting topics and activities are based on feedback from the group and will vary from health/wellness issues to building your business. The primary goal is to provide personal and professional development to area women.

As the group is in its infancy stage, we invite women who are Chamber Members to attend the monthly meetings so we can grow the group and form a strong network of women in the Parsippany area. For more information contact Jen Peel, Committee Chair at jpeel@mtb.com, or the Chamber Office at (973) 492-6400.

Join PACC Women In Business on Friday, March 6 starting at 12:00. This meeting will be held at Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce office, 90 East Halsey Road, Conference Room 2, on the third floor. Click here to reserve your seat. Space is limited.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce serves Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, Mount Tabor, Lake Parsippany, Powdermill, Sedgefield, Glacier Hills, Hills of Troy, Boonton, Mountain Lakes, Boonton Township, Hanover, Florham Park and East Hanover. Click here to view their website.

