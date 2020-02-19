Patrick Lanigan Named to University of Hartford President’s List

PARSIPPANY — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that Patrick Lanigan, a 2019 graduate of Parsippany High School, has been named to its President’s List, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for Fall 2019. Patrick is the son of Peter and Barbara Lanigan.

