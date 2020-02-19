Old Navy signs lease in Waterview Marketplace

PARSIPPANY — RD Management, one of the nation’s largest privately held real-estate development and management organizations; JMF Properties, one of New Jersey’s most active redevelopers of residential and commercial property; an RIPCO Real Estate announced today a lease signing with Old Navy at their Waterview Marketplace. Old Navy will occupy a 12,500-square-foot space and is slated to open in late summer 2020.

“Due to Parsippany’s high growth, we felt it was important to bring in a strong apparel retailer that can appeal to the entire family with its offerings,” said Richard Birdoff, principal and president of RD Management. “Old Navy adds great value to our diverse mix of tenants and furthers our goal of creating a destination where the local community can satisfy all of its shopping needs within one, central place.”

“Old Navy is excited to expand our presence in New Jersey, and we look forward to bringing the brand to customers of Waterview Marketplace in Parsippany,” said Justine Jordan, Old Navy spokesperson. “Old Navy creates high-quality, must-have fashion essentials for the whole family — from denim to tees to active wear — all at an incredible value. It’s a place where every family member is invited, and the shopping experience is always unique and fun.”

“Old Navy is an exciting, well-respected brand that fits right in to the vibrant mix of retail tenants we are curating at Waterview Marketplace. We’re proud to welcome them,” said Joe Forgione, founder and principal of JMF Properties. “Attracting such a prominent national retailer further enhances Waterview Marketplace’s reputation as a first-class shopping and lifestyle destination, one that should benefit Parsippany area residents and shoppers for many years to come.”

“As the exclusive leasing agent for Waterview Marketplace, RIPCO recognizes the invaluable community presence that legacy brand Old Navy will bring to this high-traffic community shopping center,” said Alison Horbach, vice president at RIPCO. “Welcoming a retailer of this caliber adds yet another option to the diverse roster of top-tier brands we’ve already brought to Waterview Marketplace, including Orangetheory Fitness, Shake Shack and Whole Foods.”

Waterview Marketplace is a brand new community shopping center in Morris County, which is currently ranked as the fifth best place to live in the country. The 146,792-square-foot shopping center is centrally located at the jug-handle intersection of Waterview Boulevard and Route 46. Waterview Marketplace borders Mountain Lakes and numerous office parks — which together create a high density, high income trade area with an average daily traffic count of over 26,000. As the area’s premier one-stop destination for everyday necessities, Old Navy will join Whole Foods Market, Homesense, The Paper Store, Ulta Beauty, DSW, Orangetheory Fitness, and Shake Shack.

RD Management owns 21 properties in New Jersey and has more than 150 properties in its national portfolio. Additional space is available for lease at Waterview Marketplace. Those interested should contact Darren Sasso at (215) 265-6600 x354 or dsasso@rdmanagement.com.

n 40 years of experience, RD Management has a proven track record of enhancing the value of its properties through hands-on management, renovation, and expansion. For more information visit www.rdmanagement.com .

