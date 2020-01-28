Blue Foundry Bank Welcomes Talented Duo to the Retail Banking Leadership Team

PARSIPPANY — Blue Foundry Bank created a new kind of team with the hiring of seasoned veterans, Tom Woroniecki and Trevor A. Taylor. In their roles as VP/Regional Market Managers, the duo works together to manage branch sales activity in the bank’s areas of operation throughout New Jersey. Additionally, they broadly oversee branch operations including employee management and development, individual branch marketing efforts and overall community involvement.

Locally, Blue Foundry Bank is at 66 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

“Tom and Trevor are a dynamic pair and their extensive knowledge and expertise have already helped drive our pursuit to think strategically, stay flexible, believe in what’s possible and then get to work making a difference in our communities and in the lives of our customers,” said Liz Miller, EVP/Chief Retail Banking Officer. “They are an extraordinary and valued addition to Blue Foundry Bank.”

Bringing years of experience from Wells Fargo and TD Bank, Woroniecki manages eight branches throughout Bergen, Essex and Morris Counties. He employs his experience as a Branch Manager and Cluster Leader to build relationships, further advance retail team member skills and extend the outstanding customer experience that Blue Foundry has become known for.

“Blue Foundry Bank has transformed itself to bolster a philosophy focused on solving challenges, nurturing relationships and getting things done for our customers and communities. I’m elated to bring my unique experience to this one-of-a-kind banking institution,” said Woroniecki. “Joining the Blue Foundry Team and forging the bank’s future has been very exciting.”

Taylor, whose banking experience includes positions at JP Morgan Chase and Affinity Federal Credit Union, is always eager to implement innovative methods that will strengthen his team’s knowledge, further develop the bank’s signature high standard of service and expand customer relationships. He is overseeing nine branch locations throughout Bergen, Essex and Passaic Counties and relies on his extensive background in relationship and branch management to do so.

“Blue Foundry Bank sets itself apart from larger commercial institutions by crafting a truly individualized experience for each customer,” said Taylor. “I revel in upholding these standards and working to ensure we continue to provide an exceptional customer experience as well as comprehensive financial products and services that make people, businesses and neighborhoods stronger.”

Beyond building the future of Blue Foundry Bank, both men can be found volunteering. Woroniecki has facilitated financial literacy courses for the Newark Public School System and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County while Taylor has worked with Food Bank Network of Somerset County and taught financial literacy courses for Raritan Valley Community College. When not working or volunteering, Woroniecki enjoys taking extensive road trips on his motorcycle and savors trying new and unique restaurants. In his free time, Taylor enjoys traveling with his wife and children.

About Blue Foundry Bank: Founded as Boiling Springs Savings Bank in 1939 and headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey, Blue Foundry Bank is a new kind of bank offering

full service, crafted banking. Its deposits are insured by the FDIC. With 17 branches throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, Blue Foundry Bank is one of the area’s largest savings banks designed specifically for its people, the movers and shakers. Reflecting its deep roots within New Jersey, and efforts to continue to move the community forward, the bank became Blue Foundry Bank on July 1, 2019.To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (201) 939-5000.

