Samantha Smolinsky named Moravian College to Dean’s Honor List

PARSIPPANY — Samantha Smolinsky a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School Class of 2016 was named on Moravian College Dean’s Honor List.

Students who carry three or more course units during the fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.

Moravian College is a private coeducational liberal arts college, located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees.

For more than 275 years, the Moravian College degree has been based on a liberal arts curriculum where literature, history, science, cultural values, global issues, ethics, artistic expression, and the social sciences are infused with multidisciplinary perspectives. Visit Moravian.edu to learn more about how the Moravian College liberal arts curriculum prepares its students for life-long success.

