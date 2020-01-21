Burger IM holds ribbon cutting grand opening celebration

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed BurgerIM to Parsippany on Saturday, January 18.

BurgerIM, a family-friendly burger-themed restaurant is located on 131 New Road.

“Welcome everyone at BurgerIM to Parsippany,” said Parsippany Mayor Michael Soriano, along with Council President Michael dePierro, Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill, Board Members Nicolas Limanov, Ildiko Peluso and Ambassador David Warner helped cut the ribbon.

Robert Peluso, President of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce said “We are filling retail vacancies and creating many job opportunities.”

Members of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee, Chairman Robert Peluso, Vice Chairman Frank Cahill, and Council Liaison Loretta Gragnani along with Mayor Michael Soriano presented the owners, Touria and Mouhcine Ettamris and Mhned Rokni with a plaque congratulating BurgerIM on choosing Parsippany.

“We have a family here and we wanted to set an example. That if you have a dream, you can realize it if you work hard and put yourself out there. It was also important for us to pick this chain of restaurants because of the diversity and inclusiveness of the menu. We are happy to be in Parsippany and cater to all its communities,” said Touria.

Touria had previously worked in Colorado as a general manager for another restaurant before moving to New Jersey with their husband in 2012. On the other hand, Mouhcine also works as a mechanical engineer/scientist at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway Township. “BurgerIM is for everybody,” said Mouhcine. “It’s very exciting and very challenging to be here, but we are very thankful for their support.”

BurgerIM held a soft opening on October 24. BurgerIM offers its customers opportunities of various burger dishes. These dishes offer a variety of tastes for meat eaters, vegetarians and even vegans, including angus beef, Spanish beef, cowboy beef, Greek lamb, grilled/crispy chicken, Hawaiian salmon and falafel. Other menu choices include onions rings, fries, lettuce wraps, chicken wings, salads and delicious homemade milkshakes.

The Ettamris own BurgerIM, with a partner Mhned Rokni. The couple have two daughters, Jennah, 5, and Sarah, 4.

BurgerIM is a franchise in many states as far as Texas and California, including New York and Michigan. For more information click here. Other New Jersey locations include New Brunswick, Metuchen, Piscataway, Clark, Union City, Jersey City, Elmwood Park, Englewood and Bergenfield. Trenton, Cranford and Clifton are coming soon.

