Casey (Kaushik) Parikh appointed to Morris County Planning Board

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders appointed Parsippany resident Casey (Kaushik) Parikh to the Morris County Planning Board.

The Duties and Powers of County Planning Boards are:

Adopt a master plan showing the county planning board’s recommendations for the development of the county.

Advise the Board of Chosen Freeholders in adopting and establishing an official county map, showing the highways, roadways, parks, parkways, and sites for public buildings or works, under county jurisdiction, or in the acquisition, financing or construction of which the county has participated or may be called upon to participate.

Review of all subdivisions of land within the county and for the approval of those subdivisions affecting county road or drainage facilities.

Review of site plans for land development along county roads or affecting county drainage facilities and for the approval of such development.

Casey was recently appointed to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment by the Township Council on Tuesday, November 12.

Casey has over thirty years of experience in the field of computers communication and management; Demonstrated abilities in Public Relations, Community Service and Negotiations and he is founding member of Parsippany Indian Association.

He received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) – Florida Institute Of Tech., Melbourne, FL; Master of Science in Computer Science (MSCS) – Florida Institute of Tech., Melbourne, FL and Bachelor of Engineering (BSEE) – University of Bombay, Bombay, India.

Casey was employed at ADT / Tyco Security Services from June 1982 to July 2013.

At Tyco he was responsible for design and development of computer communication software, training users, supporting field offices, interviewing prospective employees and management of technical staff. Responsible for interacting with the vendors. Responsibilities also included evaluating and recommending hardware and software for making buying decisions.

He is a member of the Morris County Open Space Committee; Current Treasurer at Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany; Past president of Forge Pond Homeowners Association.

Casey also was the Chairman of Parsippany Troy-Hills Planning Board from 1993 to 2017. He volunteers as an interpreter for the Parsippany Police Department.

Casey is married and the proud parent of two children. He has been a resident of Parsippany-Troy Hills for over thirty years.

Other members of the board include Douglas R. Cabana, Freeholder; Christine Myers, Freeholder; Deborah Smith, Freeholder Alternate; Christopher Vitz, P.E., County Engineer; Roslyn Khurdan, P.E., Assistant County Engineer, Alternate; Ted Eppel; Isobel Olcott; Annabel Pierce; Steve Rattner; Everton Scott; Stephen Jones, Nita Galate, Alternate #1 and Christian Francioli, Alternate #2.

All Planning Board meetings are held at 30 Schuyler Place, Morristown, 2nd Floor, Schuyler Conference room at 7:00 p.m. The next meeting will be held on February 20, 2020.

