Green Amendment Postcard Party to be held at Library

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, January 21, individuals and community groups across New Jersey are gathering to build support for a Green Amendment in the Garden State by writing postcards to State Legislators.

Thhe “Green Amendment Postcard Party” will take place at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library 449 Halsey Road on Tuesday, January 21 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Residents of Parsippany and surrounding communities, come out and learn about the Green Amendment, meet neighbors who are also engaged in the movement, and write to your legislators. We will provide you with stamped postcards, sample language, refreshments and help you identify appropriate legislators. NJ Highlands Coalition’s Elliott Ruga will provide an introduction, discuss in detail why we need a Green Amendment, give an update on the Green Amendment bills.

currently in the State Legislature, and answer your questions. Add your voice to an expanding grassroots movement! Your postcards will help increase the growing bi-partisan roster of 30 Assembly and 11 Senate sponsors of the Bills. If you value the right to clean water, fresh air, a stable climate and healthy environments, stop by our Postcard Party at the Parsippany Public Library.

What is a Green Amendment? The Green Amendment amends the Bill of Rights section of New Jersey’s Constitution, recognizing the right to clean water, clean air, a stable climate and a healthy environment as inalienable rights of individuals. Only two states, Montana and Pennsylvania, have constitutional Green Amendments. We need a Green Amendment in the New Jersey Constitution because despite having the most comprehensive environmental regulations in the nation, we cannot outright prohibit the pollution of our air, the degradation of our water supply, and the continued destruction of public trust natural resources, unless we have the rights to clean air, clean water and to live in a healthy environment enumerated in the Constitution.

The NJ Highlands Coalition is a lead member of the movement in New Jersey. Our objective is to accelerate support for the passage of a Green Amendment in New Jersey, so that individuals are protected, and communities and critical natural resources are sustained for future generations. For more information click here.

