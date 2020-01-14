Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Fifth Annual Spelling Bee

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills (WCPTH) held its Fifth Annual Spelling Bee, on Friday January 10.

Twenty-seven students were selected from area Fifth Grade Elementary Schools to participate in the Spelling Bee, which was held at Parsippany Hills High School. Over 125 parents, family members and friends watched the students as they approached the microphone to spell each word. Judging the event were Dr. Matthew Thompson, Parsippany Hills High School Principal, Kristen Comeaux, Lake Hiawatha Library Children’s Department Head, and William Westhoven, reporter at Gannett NJ Daily Record. Mary Ann Coyne, WCPTH club member and chairman of the Fifth Annual Spelling Bee, was the Moderator and club member Marianne Burke was the Pronouncer. After 32 nail-biting rounds a winner was declared. The winning word was “duet”. Taking First Place was Krishil Patel from Eastlake Elementary School; Second Place was captured by Medha Vavilala from Mount Tabor Elementary School and Shritha Kethireddy, from Littleton Elementary School came in Third Place.

All three winners are invited to participate in the New Jersey State Federated Women’s Club (NJSFWC) Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, February 8 in Rockaway. The Regional winners will then be invited to the State Championship at the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC (NJSFWC) Headquarters on Saturday, March 7 in New Brunswick.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. Their next General Meeting is on Monday, January 27.

For more information call Marilyn at 973-539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or click here.

Comments

Comments