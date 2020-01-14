Diamond Dance celebrates “Ribbon Cutting” for new location

PARSIPPANY — Diamond Dance Studio moved to 164 Halsey Road, after seven years at their former studio on Tabor Road.

“I am beyond grateful to all of our families for their support all of these years and to our new families for their excitement for the future of Diamond Dance,” owner Tiffany Edwards Slowinski said. “Here’s to new beginnings.”

The ribbon cutting celebration kicked off on Sunday, January 12 when Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano and members of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee present Tiffany with a plaque celebrating her new location.

Diamond Dance is the only competition dance studio in Parsippany. “We are committed to offering students the finest in ballet, jazz and tap technique and a devotion and love for dance,” said Tiffany Edwards Slowinski.

Call Tiffany Edwards Slowinski at (908) 659-8079 for information or click here.

