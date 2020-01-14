Update: Car Plunges in Lake Parsippany with two young children

PARSIPPANY — Approximately 7:47 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 a 2018 Black Volkswagen Atlas carrying one adult and two children plunged in Lake Parsippany near Alpine Road.

The driver, Ms. Rachel Scovill, 35, of Lake Hiawatha was travelling east on Lake Shore Drive when she was focusing on adjusting the GPS when the crash occurred, and failed to turn left with the bend in the roadway. After striking the top of the wall, the vehicle went airborne briefly and landed in Lake Parsippany. Ms. Scovill had her two children, a one-year old and a four-year in the vehicle.

According to witnesses at the scene they heard the crash and ran to the vehicle. There they rescued all three occupants. All three occupants were safe and didn’t require medical attention.

After an initial investigation by Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Daniel Ross determined the driver’s inattention was the primary cause of the crash. Ms. Scovill was issued a ticket for careless driving.

Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and released.

Powdermill Towing removed the vehicle from the lake and towed the vehicle away.

