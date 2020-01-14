John Von Achen named Planning Board Chairman

PARSIPPANY — At the Reorganization Meeting of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board, John Von Achen was named Chairman. Thomas Dinsmore was named Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Planning Board include Bruce Frigeri, Jennifer Vealey, Vincent Aperawic, Judy Hernandez, Steve Mandel, Dominic Mele, and Jayesh Kumar Patel.

Susan Favate, BFJ Planning, is Board Planner; Scott Carlson, Carlson Siedsma Warner, Board Attorney, Andrew Cangiano, Keller & Kirkpatrick, Board Engineer and Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary.

Von Achen is a product of New Jersey in every way. Grew up in Clifton, Where he was active in athletics, music, theater, and Boy Scouts. He achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts and was selected as a Vigil Honor member in the Order of the Arrow. He is a graduate of Clifton High School and received his BS in Finance and MBA in Accounting from William Paterson University. In 2006 he married Kendra and moved to Denville where they had two children. They moved to Parsippany in 2015 attracted to the quality of schools, beautiful neighborhoods, affordable living, and diversity.

Professionally John has developed a highly successful career in supply chain management. Over his career he has been a process developer and leader in Sales and Operations Planning receiving numerous awards for enhancing profitability, breaking down silos, and creating collaborative networks. He is presently a Senior Manager at Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes.

John joined the Planning Board in 2018. He also volunteers with his children’s activities in PTE Little League, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and PTA. John is currently a Blue Belt at Miracles USA Taekwondo.

“As chairman of the Planning Board I hope to balance the needs of property owners with the integrity of our town culture as documented in our master plan. Ensuring the public is heard and educated on the issues facing the board is a top priority. We have a wonderful board thanks to the example and leadership of our past chairperson Bob Keller and current Vice Chair Tom Dinsmore. I will do my for the people of Parsippany,” said Von Achen.

Click here to download 2020 Planning Board Meeting Dates.

Comments

Comments