Parsippany Township Council Holds Reorganization Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council held its Annual Reorganization Meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

Longtime Councilman Michael dePierro was named Council President and Loretta Gragnani was named Council Vice President.

dePierro has served six years on the Parsippany School Board and 36 years on the Parsippany Township Council, serving as President and Vice President at various times over the years. He served for 24 years on the Planning Board and have also served on the Open Space Committee, Traffic Committee, Municipal Alliance Committee, the Day Care Center, and many others.

Also at the reorganization meeting, The Township Council assigned Liaisons to the numerous committees and filled vacancies or re-appointed the following members:

Economic Development Advisory Committee

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Loretta Gragnani

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) John Beehler

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Steve Mandel

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Raviram Medapati

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Robert Peluso

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Thomas Williams

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Adam Kandil

Emergency Services Council Council

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Paul Carifi

Environmental Advisory Committee

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Janice McCarthy

Member – 3 Year Term 9 (12/31/22) Michele Gaynor

Member- 3 Year Term 9 (12/31/22) Susan Lynn Persson

Member- 3 Year Term 9 (12/31/22) Harshad Anjaria

Fire Prevention Bureau

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Paul Carifi

Historic Preservation Advisory Committee

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Emily Peterson

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Mary Purzycki

Member – 3 Year Unexpired Term (12/31/21) Barbara Seaman

Member – 3 Year Unexpired Term (12/31/21) Sharif Shamsudin

Knoll Country Club Golf Advisory Committee

Council Liaison – 3 Year Term (12/Lloyd 31/22) Mike dePierro

Library Board of Trustees

Council Liaison -1 Year Term (12/31/20) Emily Peterson

Morris County League of Municipalities

Representative – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Janice McCarthy

Municipal Alliance Committee

Representative – 2 Year Term (12/31/21) Loretta Gragnani

Municipal Government Transparency Committee

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Emily Peterson

Member – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) John Beehler

Member – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) David Kaplan

Member – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Patricia Petaccia

Member – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Nancy Snyder

Member – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Chris Mazzarella

Open Space Committee – Chair – Mayor Michael Soriano

Council Member – 4 Year Term (12/31/23) Mike dePierro

Member- 3 Year Term (12/31/21) Unexpired Term Len Lipkins

Member – 3 Year Term (12/3122) Ruth Palmeri

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce

Representative – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Paul Carifi

Parsippany Child Day Care Center

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Loretta Gragnani

Planning Board

Class III Member – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Mike dePierro

Police Athletic League

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Paul Carifi

Recreation Advisory Committee

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Paul Carifi

Traffic Advisory Committee

Council Liaison – 1 Year Term (12/31/20) Mike dePierro

Member – 3 Year Term (12/31/22) Nancy Snyder

Zoning Board of Adjustment

Regular Member – 4 Year Term (12/31/23) Dave Kaplan

Regular Member – 4 Year Term (12/31/23) Nancy Snyder

Comments

Comments