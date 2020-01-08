Morris special election convention set for February 1

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Republican Committee will hold a special election convention to fill a vacancy on the Board of Freeholders on Saturday, February 1. The convention is set for 9:00 a.m. at the County College of Morris in Randolph.

The election is to fill the seat of Heather Darling who resigned 11:59 p.m. December 31 to become the Morris County Surrogate.

Chatham Township Mayor Tayfun Selen, Pequannock Councilwoman Melissa Florance-Lynch, former Pompton Lakes Councilman Christian Barranco and former Morristown Councilwoman Alison Deeb, are in the race for the seat vacated by Heather Darling.

The race changed last month when Attorney General Gurbir Grewal charged former Freeholder John Cesaro, with accepting a bribe from a cooperating witness, attorney Matthew O’Donnell. As of now Cesaro did not drop out of the race to return to the freeholder board.

