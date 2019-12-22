Specialty Chemical Manufacturer Expands Operations

PARSIPPANY — Morre-tec, a specialty chemical manufacturer and distribution firm, has signed a lease for 20,000 square feet of industrial/flex space at 181 East Halsey Road.

The Union-based company is a manufacturer and distributor of Bromine Compounds, specialty chemicals, and other products for the nutritional, food, personal care and biotech industries, as well as specialty adhesives. The lease deal was announced by NAI James E. Hanson. The commercial brokerage firm’s Scott Perkins, SIOR, CCIM, and LJ Koch represented the landlord, Jofra Realty, in the transaction.

Morre-tec’s lease at 181 East Halsey Road will provide additional space for the selected storage and processing of compounds in conformance with food grade product requirements, NAI James E. Hanson states.

