Parsippany Express Cross Country In The 2019 Junior Olympics

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Express had 28 runners participate in the November 3 USATF-NJ Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at Deer Path Park in Readington. Nineteen were on the course for the first time; six had personal best times. Team Parsippany had five top 15 medal winners in this competition.

2000 Meter Girls 6-8

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

12 Azares, Catherine 8:50.6 10:59.30 First time on course.

13 McGee, Alexis 8:51.6 11:00.60 First time on course.

14 McGee, Kaitlyn 8:57.9 11:08.40 First time on course.

23 Novitskie, Sophia 11:18.8 14:03.50 First time on course.

Catherine and Alexis were on the Lakeland A team and they won!

Kaitlyn and Sophia were on the Lakeland B team and they placed Second!

Boys 2000 Meter 6-8

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

32 Matacotta, Christopher 9:34.6 11:54.00 First time on course.

Chris was on the Lakeland B team and they placed 2nd!

Girls 9/10 3000 Meter Run

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

18 Mullan, Anina 7:41.1 14:19.40 Personal best by 29 seconds!

19 Vavilala, Eesha 7:42.0 14:21.20 (14:07 2018)

37 McGee, Emily 8:48.2 16:24.60 First time on course.

39 Verrone, Giuliana 8:53.8 16:35.00 First time on course.

Anina and Eesha were on the Lakeland A team. They finished in first place with 24 points, 23 points ahead of the Garden State Track Club. Emily and Giuliana were on the Lakeland C team and they finished in 4th place!

Boys 9/10 3000 Meter Run

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

39 Parvulescu, Alexander 7:47.2 14:30.80 First time on course.

42 MacKenzie, Michael 7:56.6 14:48.30 First time on course.

53 Matacotta, Alex 8:39.4 16:08.20 First time on course.

63 Jasinski, Conner 10:02.6 18:43.30 First time on course.

65 Novitskie, Franklin 10:17.4 19:10.90 First time on course.

66 Jasinski, Dylan 10:26.2 19:27.30 First time on course.

Alex P. was on the Lakeland B team that finished 4th. Michael was on the Lakeland C team that finished 4th. Alex M. , Conner, Franklin and Dylan were on the Lakeland D team that finished 6th!

Girls 11/12 3000 Meter Run

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

15 Chebyshev, Kira 7:09.4 13:20.40 (13:15 2018)

23 Duffy, Elizabeth 7:31.3 14:01.20 Personal best by 7 seconds!

29 Metz, Meghan 7:50.4 14:36.80 Personal best by 3 seconds!

36 Rhodes, Olive 8:05.0 15:04.00 First time on course.

46 Bilbao La Vieja, Aliyah 10:12.2 19:01.10 First time on course.

Kira was on the Lakeland A team that finished first 17 points ahead of the Garden State track club.

Elizabeth, Meghan and Olive were on the Lakeland B team that finished 4th.

Boys 11/12 3000 Meter Run

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

36 Metz, Brian 7:03.5 13:09.30 Personal best by 19 seconds!

38 Duffy, William 7:08.0 13:17.80 Personal best by 2 seconds!

63 Becher, Christopher 8:52.9 16:33.40 (14:00 2017)

Brian was on the Lakeland A team that finished in 3rd place. William and Chris were on the Lakeland B team that finished in 6th place.

13/14 Girls 4K

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

19 Sadowski, Anya 7:14.4 17:59.70 First time on course.

34 Bilbao La Vieja,Rocio 8:25.9 20:57.30 First time on course.

Anya and Rocio were on the Lakeland A team that finished in 2nd place!



13/14 Boys 4K

Name Pace Per Mile Final Time

4 Mullan, Albin 5:32.5 13:46.30 Personal best by 26 seconds!

47 Trella, Harry 6:37.3 16:27.50 First time on course.

60 Rosen, Jason 7:06.4 17:39.60 First time on course.

Albin was on the Lakeland A team that finished in third. Harry and Jason were on the Lakeland B team that placed 6th.

