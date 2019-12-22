Santa arrives at Lake Parsippany Fire House

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
The Shah Family: Sudha, Mirmala, 5½ year old Pranjal and 2½ year old Pranvi

PARSIPPANY — Santa arrived at Lake Parsippany firehouse on Saturday, December 14 to greet the children, take pictures, find out their wish list and give gifts.

4½ year old Roshan Bhogadula
Smiling faces of Kathy Nolan and Cindy Barilla from the Lake Parsippany Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; 

