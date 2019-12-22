PACC hosts another successful “Staples Small Business Showcase”

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted another successful “Staples Small Business Showcase” recently.

Staples is located in the Arlington Shopping Center, 760 Route 46. Their store hours are Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can reach them by calling (973) 541-0300.

“Staples Small Business Showcase” is a monthly feature for Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) members. Member business and area non-profit groups can contact Frank Cahill at (973) 402-6400 if they are interested in participating in this program.

Crunch Parsippany and Modern Acupuncture of Florham Park were two Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce members participating and displaying their services to the public.

Crunch Fitness will be opening shorty in the Arlington Shopping Plaza, 790 Route 46. For more information click here or call (973) 794-3652. Click here for a one day free pass. Crunch is a No Judgment Gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment. Join Crunch for all your fitness needs!

Modern Acupuncture is located at 176 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park. For more information call (973) 358-0451. Watch for details about Modern Acupuncture’s Grand Opening!

Each Modern Acupuncture clinic is individually owned and operated. In some states, clinics are owned and operated by a professional corporation and managed by a Modern Acupuncture franchisee. All professional services are performed by licensed acupuncturists. More details, including ownership and information about the licensed Acupuncturists at a particular clinic, are available at the clinic. Individual and treatments may vary. Not intended to constitute medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Acupuncture is administered by acupuncturists who are licensed professionals with masters or doctorates of Chinese Medicine. On average in the US it takes more than 2,000 hours to be eligible to earn an acupuncture license. Modern Acupuncture is a proud partner of the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM®) and provides ongoing training. Exclusive Offer: For a limited time, new patients receive their first session on us! Click here and complete form to claim offer.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents and volunteers that provides education, information and networking opportunities to the Parsippany Area.

For more information on Staples Small Business Showcase contact Executive Board Member Frank Cahill at (973) 402-6400.

For a complete listing of available 2020 Staples Small Business Showcase click here.

