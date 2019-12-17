Update: Found “Missing” Cat Colony

PARSIPPANY — On December 15, 2019, Parsippany Focus provided info about Parsippany’s Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR) program for feral cats and also asked for information about a cat colony near Route 46.

The Parsippany Animal Shelter was able to provide recent photo evidence of the cat colony which was verified by the person who had been feeding them. The colony’s feeding zone had been relocated which caused some confusion.

The Parsippany Animal Shelter is supportive of TNR and any feeders having questions are urged to contact them to discuss best practices or ask any questions they may have.

